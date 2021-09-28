Two more sadly die of Covid-19 in Sunderland and another 169 test positive
The latest figures show two more people have sadly died of Covid-19 in Sunderland and another 169 have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 28, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,375.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, September 28, it was announced that 34,526 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,736,235.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 28: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 851
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 923
Cases of coronavirus
169 more cases on September 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,237
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 356.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 23: 991
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 75
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,377
Based on the latest available information.
