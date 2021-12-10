Two more sadly die and another 138 people test positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland
Two more people have sadly died and a further 138 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland, latest figures show
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 10, that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,255.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 10, it was announced that 58,194 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,719,165
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 10: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 901
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 979
Cases of coronavirus
138 more cases on December 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 52,000
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 331.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 5: 922
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.
Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.
Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.