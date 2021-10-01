Two more sadly die and another 102 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland
The latest figures show two more people have sadly died and another 102 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 1, that 127 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, October 1, it was announced that 35,577 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,841,625.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 1: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 853
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 923
Cases of coronavirus
102 more cases on October 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,639
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 356 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 26: 989
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 69
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,426
Based on the latest available information.
