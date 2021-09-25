Two more people die in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus, with 75 new Covid cases recorded on Wearside
Two more people have lost their lives in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus, according to official figures, with 75 new Covid cases also recorded on Wearside.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 25, that 122 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,105.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 25, it was announced that 31,348 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,631,233.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 25: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 848
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 917
Cases of coronavirus
75 more cases on September 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 40,783
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 316.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 20: 879
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 75
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,377
Based on the latest available information.