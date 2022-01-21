Two more people die after testing positive for Covid as 471 new cases confirmed in Sunderland
Sunderland has recorded two further Covid-related deaths as 471 new cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 21, that 288 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,490.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, January 21, it was announced that 95,787 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,709,059.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 21: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 936
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,000
Cases of coronavirus
471 more cases on January 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 74,656
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,538.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 16: 4,274
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.