Two more patients die after testing positive for covid as 888 new cases are confirmed in Sunderland
Another two patients have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus and 888 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded across Wearside.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 11 that 379 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,609.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, January 11 it was announced that 120,821 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,732,594.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 11: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 919
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 995
Cases of coronavirus
888 more cases on January 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 68,048
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,716.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 6: 7,548
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 108
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,248
Based on the latest available information.