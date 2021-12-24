Two more Covid-related deaths confirmed in Sunderland as a further 225 cases are recorded
Another 225 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the city as two more people sadly die after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 24, that 137 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,857.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 24, it was announced that 122,186 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,891,292.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 24: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 908
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 985
Cases of coronavirus
225 more cases on December 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 54,257
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 407.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 19: 1,132
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.
