Two more coronavirus deaths in Sunderland as city case numbers continue to climb
Sunderland has recorded four coronavirus deaths in just three days, with two more reported today alongside almost 500 new cases and more than 70 patients now in hospital.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 15, that 63 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,593.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 15, it was announced that 48,553 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,281,098.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 15: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 765
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
467 new cases on July 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,796
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 955.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 10: 2,653
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.