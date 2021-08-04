Three people die in Sunderland after testing positive for Covid-19 as city records 118 new cases
Three more people have sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland as more than 100 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 4, that 119 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,000.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 4, it was announced that 29,321 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,952,756.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 4: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 791
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 857
Cases of coronavirus
118 more cases on August 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,315
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 341.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 30: 949
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.