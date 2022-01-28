Three more people die from Covid in Sunderland with over 350 new cases
Three more people in Sunderland have sadly died from Covid with 361 new cases of the virus confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 28, that 277 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 155,317.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, January 28, it was announced that 89,176 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,333,980.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 28: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 954
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,008
Cases of coronavirus
361 more cases on January 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 77,363
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,211.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 23: 3,367
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 196
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,736
Based on the latest available information.