Three further Covid-related deaths reported in Sunderland as more than 500 new cases are also recorded
Three further Covid-related deaths have been reported in Sunderland, adding to five recorded in the four days previous, while the city’s case figure has also risen by more than 500 new positive tests.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 17, that 41 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,682.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 17, it was announced that 54,674 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,386,340.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 17: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 769
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
543 new cases on July 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,757
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 987.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 12: 2,743
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.