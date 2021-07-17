Three further Covid-related deaths reported in Sunderland as more than 500 new cases are also recorded

The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 17, that 41 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,682.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, July 17, it was announced that 54,674 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,386,340.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 17: 3

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 769

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847

Cases of coronavirus

543 new cases on July 17

Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,757

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 987.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 12: 2,743

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 78

Currently on ventilation: 2

Total admissions: 3,594

Based on the latest available information.

