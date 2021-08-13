These are the areas of Sunderland that have seen the biggest rise and fall in Covid-19 cases

Weekly coronavirus cases have been creeping up across the UK since the start of August, with the rolling seven-day average rising for six consecutive days.

However in Sunderland, 28 areas have seen a drop in Covid-19 cases, with only 6 seeing a rise in the seven days leading up to August 6.

Over the seven day period, Wearside recorded a case rate of 264.9 per 100,000 people which is way below the national average which is 299.2 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal the six neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most and the six were Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to 6 August.

1. Monkwearmouth Monkwearmouth has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 64%, from 144.4 per 100,000 on July 30 to 237.3 per 100,000 on August 6. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo

2. Thorney Close and Plains Farm Thorney Close and Plains Farm has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 57%, from 234.3 per 100,000 on July 30 to 366.8 per 100,000 on August 6. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo

3. Hill View and Tunstall Hill View and Tunstall has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 50%, from 158.5 per 100,000 on July 30 to 237.7 per 100,000 on August 6. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo

4. Silksworth Silksworth has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 21%, from 365.2 per 100,000 on July 30 to 441.3 per 100,000 on August 6. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo