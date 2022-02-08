These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid infection rates as cases continue to fall

Latest figures from the Government show that Covid-19 cases are still rapidly falling across Sunderland following a spike which peaked on January 8.

In the seven days leading up to February 2, Wearside recorded an infection rate of 842.9 cases per 100,000 people – with 2,342 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, in the week leading up to January 26, Sunderland recorded 3,111 positive cases which gave a rate of 1,119.7 per 100,000 people.

Hall Farm currently has the lowest Covid-19 case rate in Wearside, with 485.1 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the seven days leading up to February 2.

1. Hall Farm In the seven days up to February 2, Hall Farm recorded a case rate of 485.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 27 cases were recorded - a drop of 57.8% than the previous week.

2. North Hylton In the seven days up to February 2, North Hylton recorded a case rate of 594.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 49 cases were recorded - a drop of 57% than the previous week.

3. Fulwell In the seven days up to February 2, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 616.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 34 cases were recorded - a drop of 47.7% than the previous week.

4. Hendon and Docks In the seven days up to February 2, Hendon and Docks recorded a case rate of 664.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 54 cases were recorded - a drop of 38.6% than the previous week.