These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 vaccine uptake

These are the areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 vaccine uptake.

As the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to roll out, we reveal the areas of the Sunderland that have the lowest uptake of the jab as of August 10.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:55 am

Government data shows that across Wearside, 84.2% of all those eligible for the vaccine have received their first dose, with 72.4% also receiving their second.

This means that around 78.3% of all adults in the city are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Tuesday, August 10.

Seaburn currently has the highest uptake across Wearside – with around 87.3% of all adults fully vaccinated against the virus.

1. Sunderland Central and Deptford

As of August 10, in Sunderland Central and Deptford, 56.4% have had their first vaccine and 43.2% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 49.8% adults who are fully vaccinated.

2. Millfield

As of August 10, in Millfield, 64.8% have had their first vaccine and 51.2% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 58% adults who are fully vaccinated.

3. Hendon and Docks

As of August 10, in Hendon and Docks, 73.6% have had their first vaccine and 59.5% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 66.5% adults who are fully vaccinated.

4. Barnes Park

As of August 10, in Barnes Park, 74.8% have had their first vaccine and 60.8% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 67.8% adults who are fully vaccinated.

