These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Government data shows that across Wearside, 84.2% of all those eligible for the vaccine have received their first dose, with 72.4% also receiving their second.

This means that around 78.3% of all adults in the city are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Tuesday, August 10.

Seaburn currently has the highest uptake across Wearside – with around 87.3% of all adults fully vaccinated against the virus.

Here we reveal the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest uptake for the Covid-19 vaccine.

1. Sunderland Central and Deptford As of August 10, in Sunderland Central and Deptford, 56.4% have had their first vaccine and 43.2% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 49.8% adults who are fully vaccinated. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo

2. Millfield As of August 10, in Millfield, 64.8% have had their first vaccine and 51.2% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 58% adults who are fully vaccinated. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo

3. Hendon and Docks As of August 10, in Hendon and Docks, 73.6% have had their first vaccine and 59.5% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 66.5% adults who are fully vaccinated. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo

4. Barnes Park As of August 10, in Barnes Park, 74.8% have had their first vaccine and 60.8% have had their second dose. This gives an average of 67.8% adults who are fully vaccinated. Photo: Gov.uk Buy photo