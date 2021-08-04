These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 case rates

Covid-19 cases in Sunderland have been falling since July 17, when a rate of 1,112.3 cases per 100,000 was recorded across Wearside.

In the seven days leading up to July 29, the case rate has more than halved, with it currently standing at 361.2 per 100,000 people.

In comparison, Sunderland had a rate of 755.8 per 100,000 people on July 22.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to July 29.

1. Monkwearmouth In the seven days up to July 29, Monkwearmouth recorded a case rate of 134.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a drop of 76.4% than the previous week.

2. Hill View and Tunstall In the seven days up to July 29, Hill View and Tunstall recorded a case rate of 198.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 20 cases were recorded - a drop of 65.5% than the previous week.

3. Springwell and Usworth In the seven days up to July 29, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 241.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 14 cases were recorded - a drop of 66.7% than the previous week.

4. Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield In the seven days up to July 29, Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield recorded a case rate of 241.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were recorded - a drop of 51.1% than the previous week.