These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest Covid-19 case rates
As cases across Wearside continue to fall, we reveal the areas of Sunderland with the lowest case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to July 29.
Covid-19 cases in Sunderland have been falling since July 17, when a rate of 1,112.3 cases per 100,000 was recorded across Wearside.
In the seven days leading up to July 29, the case rate has more than halved, with it currently standing at 361.2 per 100,000 people.
In comparison, Sunderland had a rate of 755.8 per 100,000 people on July 22.
Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.
Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to July 29.