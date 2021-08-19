These are the 12 areas of Sunderland that have the lowest coronavirus case rates

Since recording 529 new cases on July 15, the highest ever daily case total for Sunderland, Covid-19 infections across Wearside have been continuously falling.

In the seven days leading up to August 13, Sunderland has a Covid-19 case rate of 239 per 100,000 people – the lowest it has been since June 22.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to August 13.

1. Hall Farm In the seven days up to August 13, Hall Farm recorded a case rate of 108.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 6 cases were recorded - a drop of 60% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hill View and Tunstall In the seven days up to August 13, Hill View and Tunstall recorded a case rate of 118.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a drop of 50% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Pallion South and High Barnes In the seven days up to August 13, Pallion South and High Barnes recorded a case rate of 138.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 8 cases were recorded - a change of 0% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the seven days up to August 13, Washington Town Centre and Biddick recorded a case rate of 139.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 9 cases were recorded - a drop of 50% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales