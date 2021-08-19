These are the 12 areas of Sunderland that have the lowest coronavirus case rates

Since recording 529 new cases on July 15, the highest ever daily case total for Sunderland, Covid-19 infections across Wearside have been continuously falling.
In the seven days leading up to August 13, Sunderland has a Covid-19 case rate of 239 per 100,000 people – the lowest it has been since June 22.
Despite the fall in cases, Sunderland’s Executive Director Public Health for Sunderland City Council, Gerry Taylor, has said that rates are still higher than than they should be.
Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.
Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to August 13.