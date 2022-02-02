These are the 12 areas of Sunderland that have seen the biggest drop in Covid-19 infections as cases continue to fall

According to the latest Government figures, Covid-19 cases were continuing to rapidly fall across Sunderland during the last week of January.

On January 27, the city recorded an infection rate of 1,081.9 cases per 100,000 people – with 3,006 confirmed infections of the illness.

By comparison on January 20, Sunderland had a rate of 1,548.7 per 100,000 people – with 4,201 cases recorded in the seven day period.

Latest figures show that Silksworth has seen the biggest drop in cases, with 62.4% less infections recorded.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest in the seven days leading up to January 27.

1. Silksworth In the seven days up to January 27, Silksworth recorded a case rate of 710.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 47 cases were recorded - a drop of 62.4% than the previous week.

2. Grangetown In the seven days up to January 27, Grangetown recorded a case rate of 797.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 49 cases were recorded - a drop of 44.9% than the previous week.

3. Ryhope In the seven days up to January 27, Ryhope recorded a case rate of 962.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 90 cases were recorded - a drop of 43% than the previous week.

4. Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the seven days up to January 27, Washington Town Centre and Biddick recorded a case rate of 1,039.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 67 cases were recorded - a drop of 41.7% than the previous week.