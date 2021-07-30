These are the 12 areas of Sunderland that have had the biggest drop in Covid-19 cases
As cases across Wearside continue to fall, we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases fell the most in the seven days leading up to July 24.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:29 pm
In the space of a week, Sunderland’s Covid-19 case rate has almost reduced by half as cases fall across the city.
On July 16, Sunderland had a case rate of 1,118.8 per 100,000 people and on July 24, the rate was 588 per 100,000 people.
Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.
Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have seen the biggest fall in Covid-19 cases in the seven days leading up to July 24.
