These are the 12 areas of Sunderland that have had the biggest drop in Covid-19 cases

In the space of a week, Sunderland’s Covid-19 case rate has almost reduced by half as cases fall across the city.

On July 16, Sunderland had a case rate of 1,118.8 per 100,000 people and on July 24, the rate was 588 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have seen the biggest fall in Covid-19 cases in the seven days leading up to July 24.

1. Albany and Blackfell In the seven days leading up to July 24, 31 cases were recorded in Albany and Blackfell. That is 67.4% less than the previous week.

2. Town End Farm In the seven days leading up to July 24, 42 cases were recorded in Town End Farm. That is 65% less than the previous week.

3. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days leading up to July 24, 26 cases were recorded in Herrington and Doxford. That is 64.9% less than the previous week.

4. Seaburn In the seven days leading up to July 24, 28 cases were recorded in Seaburn. That is 64.1% less than the previous week.