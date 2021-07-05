The current covid situation in Sunderland as North East records highest covid case rate in the country

This includes South Tyneside which recorded 569 new cases – the third steepest rise in the country – along with Gateshead and Newcastle.

A total of 346.4 cases per 100,000 people were recorded for the North East in the seven days to June 27, according to Public Health England (PHE) – meaning the region now has highest Covid-19 case rate in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We look at the current COVID-19 situation across Sunderland.

Public Health England figures show the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Sunderland increased by 273 in 24 hours on Friday, July 2.

The latest statistics reveal that 283 people had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, July 4 in the city, up from 182 the same time last Sunday (July 27).

A total of 1,040 cases of the Delta variant – first identified in India – have were recorded across Wearside by June 30, the latest information available.

However, Sunderland’s coronavirus-related deaths have substantially dropped since the beginning of the year, with just three covid deaths since the start of April.

Last weekend drop-in clinics for first vaccines only were launched across Sunderland in a bid to increase jab uptake following a surge in cases of the Delta variant.

Across the city 343,428 vaccinations have been given, 194,402 first doses and 149,026 second doses.

Nearly two-thirds of people in Sunderland have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine – with the highest coverage are Herrington and Doxford, where 74.6% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated.

The city’s health bosses are encouraging residents across Wearside to receive both jabs “to offer the best form of protection against the virus”.

Executive Director of Public Health and Integrated Commissioning Gerry Taylor previously said: “With cases of the Delta variant rising rapidly in Sunderland along with the rest of the region, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated and to take up both doses of the vaccine.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.