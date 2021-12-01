The 12 Sunderland areas with the highest Covid infection rates as more cases of Omicron variant found in England

Coronavirus cases in Sunderland have been rising steadily across the city since Monday, November 15.

In the seven days leading up to November 24, the city recorded a case rate of 377.9 per 100,000 people, with 1,050 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, on November 15, Sunderland had a case rate of 321.8 per 100,000 after 894 were recorded in the week leading up to that date.

The most recent data shows that Columbia, Barmston and Teal Farm is the worst affected area of Sunderland, with a rate of 893.6 per 100,000 people.

However, Grangetown has seen the biggest increase in cases leading up to November 24, with a rise of 314.3%.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 24.

1. Columbia, Barmston and Teal Farm In the seven days up to November 24, Columbia, Barmston and Teal Farm recorded a case rate of 893.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 73 cases were recorded - a rise of 151.7% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the seven days up to November 24, Washington Town Centre and Biddick recorded a case rate of 620.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a rise of 0% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Oxclose and Lambton In the seven days up to November 24, Oxclose and Lambton recorded a case rate of 524.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 44 cases were recorded - a rise of 83.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Pallion South and High Barnes In the seven days up to November 24, Pallion South and High Barnes recorded a case rate of 522.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 30 cases were recorded - a rise of 30.4% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales