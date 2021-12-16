With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up 7% from the week before.

At a regional level, the North East has an infection rate of 377.6 cases per 100,000 people, with 10,123 in the seven days leading up to December 10.

The South East has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 650 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 643 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Houghton West Houghton West had 586.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 206.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Houghton Town Houghton Town had 405.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Fulwell Fulwell had 235.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 30% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Pennywell and Grindon Pennywell and Grindon had 250.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 22.2% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales