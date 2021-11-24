The 12 Sunderland areas where Covid-19 case rates continue to remain high

Coronavirus cases in Sunderland have dropped since the start of the month however in some areas, infection rates continue to remain high.

In the seven days leading up to November 17, the city recorded a case rate of 340.1 per 100,000 people, with 945 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, on November 1, Sunderland had a case rate of 461.4 per 100,000 after 1,282 were recorded in the week leading up to that date.

The most recent data shows that Washington Town Centre and Biddick is the worst affected area of Sunderland, with a rate of 620.6 per 100,000 people.

However Pallion North has seen the biggest increase in cases leading up to November 17, with a rise of 137.5%.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 17.

1. Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the seven days up to November 17, Washington Town Centre and Biddick recorded a case rate of 620.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a rise of 29% than the previous week.

2. Houghton West In the seven days up to November 17, Houghton West recorded a case rate of 599.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 47 cases were recorded - a rise of 42.4% than the previous week.

3. Pallion North In the seven days up to November 17, Pallion North recorded a case rate of 545.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 38 cases were recorded - a rise of 137.5% than the previous week.

4. Albany and Blackfell In the seven days up to November 17, Albany and Blackfell recorded a case rate of 487.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 33 cases were recorded - a drop of 29.8% than the previous week.