The 12 areas of Sunderland with the highest Covid case rates as Boris Johnson implements further restrictions

Boris Johnson announced further coronavirus restrictions to come into force in England during a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, December 8, in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister advised members of the public to work from home where possible, extended the wearing of face coverings to most indoor venues and introduced Covid passports for large venues.

Latest data shows that Sunderland recorded a Covid-19 case rate of 336.2 per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to December 3.

Across Wearside in the week-long period, 934 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Grangetown was the worst affected area, with a Covid-19 case rate of 732.8.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 3.

1. Grangetown In the seven days up to December 3, Grangetown recorded a case rate of 732.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 45 cases were recorded - a rise of 50% than the previous week.

2. Hill View and Tunstall In the seven days up to December 3, Hill View and Tunstall recorded a case rate of 556.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 56 cases were recorded - a rise of 9.8% than the previous week.

3. Hetton-le-Hole North In the seven days up to December 3, Hetton-le-Hole North recorded a case rate of 545.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a rise of 81.8% than the previous week.

4. Town End Farm In the seven days up to December 3, Town End Farm recorded a case rate of 533.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 44 cases were recorded - a rise of 4.8% than the previous week.