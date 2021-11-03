The 12 areas of Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases rose throughout October

Covid-19 cases have been continuing to rise across Sunderland – with 1,192 new cases recorded in the week up to October 28.

On October 20, Wearside had a case rate of 429 per 100,000 people.

Latest figures from the Government show that Herrington and Doxford is the worst affected area of Wearside, with a rate of 796.2 per 100,000 people.

By comparison, at the start of October, the city had a Covid-19 case rate of 310.6 per 100,000 people – with 863 cases in the seven day period leading up to October 1.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 28.

1. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to October 28, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 796.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 53 cases were recorded - a rise of 65.6% than the previous week.

2. Springwell and Usworth In the seven days up to October 28, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 622.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 36 cases were recorded - a rise of 50% than the previous week.

3. Albany and Blackfell In the seven days up to October 28, Albany and Blackfell recorded a case rate of 590.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a rise of 33.3% than the previous week.

4. Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield In the seven days up to October 28, Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield recorded a case rate of 577.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 57 cases were recorded - a rise of 7.5% than the previous week.