The 12 areas of Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases continue to rise across Wearside

Coronavirus cases have been continue to rise across Sunderland over the last seven days – with 1,222 new cases recorded in the week up to October 20.

On October 20, Wearside had a case rate of 439.8 per 100,000 people.

Latest figures from the Government show that Houghton West is the worst affected area of Wearside, with a rate of 879.5 per 100,000 people.

By comparison on October 13, the city had a Covid-19 case rate of 377.9 per 100,000 people – with 1,050 cases in the seven day period.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 20.

1. Houghton West In the seven days up to October 20, Houghton West recorded a case rate of 879.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 69 cases were recorded - a rise of 76.9% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Fulwell In the seven days up to October 20, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 707.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 39 cases were recorded - a rise of 129.4% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Southwick In the seven days up to October 20, Southwick recorded a case rate of 698.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 30 cases were recorded - a rise of 136.4% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Shiney Row In the seven days up to October 20, Shiney Row recorded a case rate of 646.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 60 cases were recorded - a drop of 16.7% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales