The 12 areas of Sunderland with the biggest rise of Covid infection rates as pupils went back to school

Coronavirus cases in Sunderland increased throughout the first week of September as many children returned to school.

Since the start of the month, a further 1,192 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across Wearside.

That gives a coronavirus case rate of 429 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to September 7.

1. Concord and Sulgrave On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for Concord and Sulgrave was 267.5. On September 7, it was 545.4 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 104%.

2. Fulwell On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for Fulwell was 235.5. On September 7, it was 452.9 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 92%.

3. North Hylton On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for North Hylton was 327.6. On September 7, it was 618.9 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 89%.

4. Silksworth On August 31, the case rate per 100,000 for Silksworth was 228.2. On September 7, it was 426 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 87%.