The 12 areas of Sunderland where Covid cases are falling the fastest as England’s Plan B restrictions set to end

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rapidly fall across Wearside, with weekly infections almost half of what they were at the peak on January 8.

In the seven days leading up to January 19, Sunderland recorded 3,863 cases – giving a case rate of 1,390.3 per 100,000 people.

By comparison at the peak on January 8, 7,729 cases were recorded in the seven-day period, resulting in a rate of 2,781.8 per 100,000 people.

Hill View and Tunstall have seen the biggest decline in Covid infections, with a 50% drop in the last week.

The rapid decline in cases comes as all Plan B restrictions are set to come to an end in England on Thursday, January 27.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases fell the fastest in the week leading up to January 19.

1. Hill View and Tunstall In the seven days up to January 19, Hill View and Tunstall recorded a case rate of 994.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 100 cases were recorded - a drop of 50% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Fulwell In the seven days up to January 19, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 1,179.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 65 cases were recorded - a drop of 47.6% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Lakeside and Farringdon In the seven days up to January 19, Lakeside and Farringdon recorded a case rate of 1,175.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 80 cases were recorded - a drop of 43.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Pennywell and Grindon In the seven days up to January 19, Pennywell and Grindon recorded a case rate of 1,206.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 106 cases were recorded - a drop of 40.4% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales