Covid-19 cases have been steadily rising across Sunderland throughout December – with 1,576 new cases recorded in the week up to December 23.

On December 1, Wearside had a case rate of 345.5 per 100,000 people, with 960 cases recorded in the seven day period.

Latest figures now show that Sunderland has a case rate of 567.2 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 23.

1. Hetton-le-Hole South In the seven days up to December 23, Hetton-le-Hole South recorded a case rate of 914 per 100,000 people. A total of 66 cases were recorded - a rise of 214.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Springwell and Usworth In the seven days up to December 23, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 899.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 52 cases were recorded - a rise of 15.6% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Seaburn In the seven days up to December 23, Seaburn recorded a case rate of 875.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 58 cases were recorded - a rise of 107.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the seven days up to December 23, Washington Town Centre and Biddick recorded a case rate of 791.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 51 cases were recorded - a rise of 82.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales