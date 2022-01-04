The 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 case rates as infections soar over the Christmas period

These are the areas of Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 case rates as infections rose over the Christmas period.

Covid-19 cases have soared across Wearside throughout the Christmas period, with the case rate more than doubling in one week – here we reveal the worst affected areas.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:08 pm

Sunderland has seen a huge jump in Covid-19 infections during the Christmas period, with 3,323 cases recorded in the seven days leading up to December 29.

Latest figures show that in the same week, Wearside now has a Covid-19 case rate of 1,196 per 100,000 people.

By comparison, in the seven days leading up to December 22, 1,405 cases were recorded which results in a rate of 505.7 per 100,000 people.

This means that Sunderland’s Covid-19 infection rates has more than doubled over the course of the Christmas period.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

These are the areas of Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 infections in the seven days leading up to December 29.

1. Fulwell

In the seven days up to December 29, Fulwell recorded a case rate of 1,868.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 103 cases were recorded - a rise of 194.3% than the previous week.

2. Springwell and Usworth

In the seven days up to December 29, Springwell and Usworth recorded a case rate of 1,867.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 108 cases were recorded - a rise of 125% than the previous week.

3. Seaburn

In the seven days up to December 29, Seaburn recorded a case rate of 1,751.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 116 cases were recorded - a rise of 127.5% than the previous week.

4. Herrington and Doxford

In the seven days up to December 29, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 1,487.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 99 cases were recorded - a rise of 209.4% than the previous week.

