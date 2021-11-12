Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15% in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases oper 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the biggest rise in case rates over the past week.

1. Barnes Park Barnes Park had 362.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 174.9% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Pallion North Pallion North had 373.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 85.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Millfield Millfield had 408.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Pallion South and High Barnes Pallion South and High Barnes had 278.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.9% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales