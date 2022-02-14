Sunderland sees 150 new covid cases confirmed but no new virus-related deaths
Another 150 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland but the city has seen no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, February 14, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 159,605.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, February 14, it was announced that 41,648 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,348,029.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 14: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 988
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,037
Cases of coronavirus
150 more cases on February 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 86,423
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 542 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 9: 1,506
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 131
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,954
Based on the latest available information.