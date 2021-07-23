Sunderland records another Covid-related death and 228 new cases in latest figures
A further Covid-related death has been reported in Sunderland, while 228 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the city as the latest figures in the pandemic were shared by the Government.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 23, that 64 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,044.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 23, it was announced that 36,389 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,637,975.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 23: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 772
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 849
Cases of coronavirus
228 more cases on July 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,723
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,087.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 18: 3,020
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.