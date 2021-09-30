Sunderland records 167 new coronavirus cases but no further Covid-related deaths
The latest figures show another 167 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland, but no further deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 30, that 137 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 30, it was announced that 36,480 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,807,036.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 851
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 923
Cases of coronavirus
167 more cases on September 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,537
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 371.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 25: 1,032
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 69
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,426
Based on the latest available information.
