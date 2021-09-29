Sunderland records 133 new coronavirus cases but no further Covid-related deaths
The latest figures show another 133 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland, but no further deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 29, that 150 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,525.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 29, it was announced that 36,722 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,771,294.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 851
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 923
Cases of coronavirus
133 more cases on September 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,370
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 365 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 24: 1,014
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 75
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,377
Based on the latest available information.
