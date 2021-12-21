Sunderland health chiefs aiming to deliver 80,000 Covid booster jabs before the end of 2021
The emergency expansion of the Covid-19 booster programme is underway as the city’s healthcare sector aims to deliver an extra jab to 80,000 before the end of December.
In order to administer 80,000 Covid-19 booster jabs by New Year’s Eve, the opening hours of vaccination hubs across the city are being extended – with staff also working between Christmas and New Year.
Bookings for a booster jab are open to every adult aged 18 and over who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago.
Residents can book appointments via the NHS Booking System, by calling 119 or using a text link that will be sent by your GP practice.
Local walk-in clinics will also be open to anyone over the age of 16 to have their first or second vaccine dose.
These are the Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre, Houghton Primary care Centre, Washington Primary Care Centre, Riverview Health Centre, Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, Millfield Medical Centre (Saturday and Sunday only) and Pallion Health Centre (Monday to Friday).
More details on clinic dates and times can be found at www.sunderland.gov.uk/vaccine-walkin.
Dr Ian Pattison, a practising GP in the City and Chair of Sunderland CCG, is asking patience from members of the public over the expansion period.
He said: “Whilst many practice staff are being redeployed to support the mass vaccination efforts over the next few weeks, I want to reiterate that GPs across Sunderland are still here to make sure patients get whatever care they need.
“All GP practices will still offer both routine and urgent or same day appointments if this is the advice following telephone triage or clinical review and GPs will still see patients face-to-face where appropriate.
“All we ask is, please be patient with us over the next three weeks. We are working as hard as we can with the resources we have – so please be kind to our staff.
“As always, the NHS is here for you and if you need to see a GP on an evening or a weekend, you can book an urgent appointment with the Sunderland Extended Access Service via your GP practice or by calling NHS 111.”