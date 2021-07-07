Sunderland has the sixth highest Covid-19 case rate in England as another 348 cases are recorded

Data compiled by the Press Association news agency shows that Sunderland has the sixth highest Covid-19 case rate in England.

In the seven days leading up to July 3, the case rate for Sunderland stands at 702.2 per 100,000 people, with 1,950 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, in the seven days leading up to June 26, the rate sat at 321.9 per 100,000 people, with 894 cases confirmed.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The data for July 4 to July 7 is excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 7, that 33 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,301.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

An aerial view of Sunderland.

Across the UK on Wednesday, July 7, it was announced that 32,548 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,990,916.

Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 7: 0

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 759

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847

Cases of coronavirus

348 new cases on July 7

Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,601

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10

Currently on ventilation: 0

Total admissions: 3,495

Based on the latest available information.

