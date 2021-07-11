Sunderland drop-in vaccine clinics 'pick up the pace' to ensure as many people as possible get their first Covid jab
More drop in clinics are launching across Sunderland in a bid to ensure as many people as possible get their Covid-19 vaccination.
The team behind the effort says it is picking up the pace once more in the race to get patients covered, boosting the number of sessions which are running across the city.
The clinics are open to anyone over 18 and targeted at people who still need their first jab, as the NHS aims to help as many people as possible get their first dose before Monday, July 19.
Dr Fadi Khalil, a local GP and Clinical Lead for the Sunderland Covid Vaccination Programme, said: "It's so easy to get your vaccination now with so many clinics in Sunderland now running drop-in sessions for first doses.
"If anyone over 18 hasn't got around to booking their first vaccine appointment yet, this is the perfect opportunity for them to start to get protected.
"You’ll have the chance to ask any questions to our experienced vaccinators and clinical leads at each site.”
Health professionals are also urging people to cancel any existing Covid-19 vaccination appointments, should they decide to attend a drop-in clinic instead.
Dr Khalil added: "It's great that you finally get your jab and join the millions working together to prevent further harm from Covid-19, but if you do attend a drop-in, please be mindful to cancel any existing vaccine appointment you may already have.
"This allows someone else to take your appointment time so they can also get protected."
The clinics are for anyone over the age of 18 for their first dose only.
Anyone due their second dose is asked to contact their own GP practice to book a second appointment.
The NHS says it is important to remember that patients need to have the same dose as the first, as that provides the best protection, and your second dose should be eight weeks after the first.
The following drop-in sessions are planned:
Today, Friday, July 9
Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre – open until 6pm
Riverview Health Centre, open until 6pm
Saturday, July 10
Millfield Medical Centre, 8am – 6pm
Riverview Health Centre, 8am – 6pm
Sunday, July 11
Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am – 6pm
Millfield Medical Centre, 8am – 1pm
Tuesday, July 13
Houghton Primary Care Centre, 9am – noon
Thursday, July 15
Riverview Health Centre, 9am – 5pm
Friday, July 16
Riverview Health Centre, 9am – 5pm
Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 9am - 5pm
Saturday, July 17
Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 9am – 5pm
Millfield Medical Centre, 9am - noon
Sunday, July 18
Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 9am – noon
Washington Primary Care Centre, 9am – 5pm.