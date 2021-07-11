The team behind the effort says it is picking up the pace once more in the race to get patients covered, boosting the number of sessions which are running across the city.

The clinics are open to anyone over 18 and targeted at people who still need their first jab, as the NHS aims to help as many people as possible get their first dose before Monday, July 19.

Luke Kennedy receives his vaccine at the Technology Park One during drop in clinic for students and over 18s.

Dr Fadi Khalil, a local GP and Clinical Lead for the Sunderland Covid Vaccination Programme, said: "It's so easy to get your vaccination now with so many clinics in Sunderland now running drop-in sessions for first doses.

"If anyone over 18 hasn't got around to booking their first vaccine appointment yet, this is the perfect opportunity for them to start to get protected.

"You’ll have the chance to ask any questions to our experienced vaccinators and clinical leads at each site.”

Staff have been running a drop in vaccine clinic at Technology Park One for students and over 18s in the city.

Health professionals are also urging people to cancel any existing Covid-19 vaccination appointments, should they decide to attend a drop-in clinic instead.

Dr Khalil added: "It's great that you finally get your jab and join the millions working together to prevent further harm from Covid-19, but if you do attend a drop-in, please be mindful to cancel any existing vaccine appointment you may already have.

"This allows someone else to take your appointment time so they can also get protected."

The clinics are for anyone over the age of 18 for their first dose only.

Anyone due their second dose is asked to contact their own GP practice to book a second appointment.

The NHS says it is important to remember that patients need to have the same dose as the first, as that provides the best protection, and your second dose should be eight weeks after the first.

The following drop-in sessions are planned:

Today, Friday, July 9

Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre – open until 6pm

Riverview Health Centre, open until 6pm

Saturday, July 10

Millfield Medical Centre, 8am – 6pm

Riverview Health Centre, 8am – 6pm

Sunday, July 11

Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am – 6pm

Millfield Medical Centre, 8am – 1pm

Tuesday, July 13

Houghton Primary Care Centre, 9am – noon

Thursday, July 15

Riverview Health Centre, 9am – 5pm

Friday, July 16

Riverview Health Centre, 9am – 5pm

Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 9am - 5pm

Saturday, July 17

Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 9am – 5pm

Millfield Medical Centre, 9am - noon

Sunday, July 18

Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 9am – noon

Washington Primary Care Centre, 9am – 5pm.

