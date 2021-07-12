Sunderland Covid count continues to rise with more than 370 new cases confirmed
More than 370 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 12, that six more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,431.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 12, it was announced that 34,471 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,155,243.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 12: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 761
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
372 new cases on July 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,545
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 878.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 7: 2,439
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.