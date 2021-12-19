Sunderland Covid caseload tops 53,000 with a further 129 new cases today
Sunderland’s covid caseload has topped 53,000 with a further 129 new Covid cases confirmed across the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 19, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,218.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, December 19, it was announced that 82,886 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,361,387.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 904
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 981
Cases of coronavirus
129 more cases on December 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 53,217
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 306.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 14: 852
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
