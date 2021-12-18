Sunderland covid caseload tops 53,000 with 145 new cases today
Sunderland’s covid caseload has topped 53,000 after almost 150 new covid cases were confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, December 18, that 125 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,143.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, December 18, it was announced that 90,418 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,279,428.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 904
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 981
Cases of coronavirus
145 more cases on December 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 53,088
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 283.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 13: 787
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
