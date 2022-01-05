Sunderland Covid-19 caseload tops 62,000 as weekly rate continues to rise
More than 62,000 cases of Covid-19 have now been recorded in Sunderland but the city has seen no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 5, that 334 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,941. Today’s figures include a backlog of hospital deaths from January 1-4.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Wednesday, January 5, that 194,747 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,835,334.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 913
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 992
Cases of coronavirus
1,105 more cases on January 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 62,209
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,583.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 31: 4,399
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,128
Based on the latest available information.