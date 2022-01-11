Sunderland city centre walk-in Covid vaccine clinic on High Street West returns - here is when it is open

The pop-up clinic, which is based on High Street West opposite Primark, is offering first and second Covid-19 vaccines as well as booster jabs.

Due to a busy week, the clinic will now open for an extra three days between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday, January 12, Friday, January 14, and Saturday, January 15.

A walk-in Covid vaccine clinic is returning to Sunderland city centre.

Dr Gillespie commented: "It was great to see a higher number of people coming forward for their jab and with this clinic being in such an accessible location, where many people will be anyway, it's easy to just drop in, get your jab and get on with the rest of your day.

"We have a very simple process, at any of our clinics, we are able to vaccinate anyone from the age of 12. Simply come along and we will check your eligibility and ensure you get the correct jab.

"If you have any questions or concerns that you would like us to clear up, it’s also an opportunity to just pop-in and ask. Our vaccinators will be happy to talk to you."

Gerry Taylor, Sunderland’s Director of Public Health and Integrated Commissioning, added: "The vaccine is the best protection we have against Covid, so I’d urge anyone eligible who hasn’t been fully vaccinated to take advantage of the walk in clinic to get their vaccine or booster jab to help protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.

“This is all the more important given that case rates in Sunderland are the highest we have ever seen at over 2,200 per 100,000 as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

“It’s also an opportunity for anyone with a question to come forward and speak to a health professional.”

If you wish to find your nearest vaccine clinic in Sunderland, providing first, second and booster doses, then go to www.sunderland.gov.uk/vaccine-walkin.

