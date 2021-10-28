Nearly 80% of England’s adult population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and more than 11% have had their booster dose in time for winter.

Tens of thousands of people are still testing positive every day.

Hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise too. Latest Government figures show almost 7,000 people are in hospital with the disease, of which 799 are in medical ventilation beds. There have now also been 122,145 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test.

Neighbourhoods across England are also reporting high infection rates. There are now 250 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Sunderland there have been 1,206 positive cases in the seven days to October 22. This is a rate of 434.1 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sunderland saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Lakeside and Farringdon Lakeside and Farringdon has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 184.6%, from 191.1 on October 15 to 543.8 on October 22.

2. Barnes Park Barnes Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 87.5%, from 131.7 on October 15 to 246.9 on October 22.

3. Houghton Town Houghton Town has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 82.8%, from 335.7 on October 15 to 613.6 on October 22.

4. Ryhope Ryhope has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80.0%, from 374.2 on October 15 to 673.5 on October 22.