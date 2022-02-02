Six more people die from Covid in Sunderland as over 300 new cases confirmed
Six more people have sadly died from Covid in Sunderland as 341 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, February 2, that 534 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,409.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, February 2, it was announced that 88,085more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,515,199.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 2: 6
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 971
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,017
Cases of coronavirus
341 more cases on February 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 83,957
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,036.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 28: 2,881
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 196
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,736
Based on the latest available information.