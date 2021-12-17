Record Covid figures in UK as another 242 test positive in Sunderland
The UK has seen a record number of confirmed Covid cases, including a further 242 in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 17, that 111 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,048.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 17, it was announced that 93,045 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,190,354.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 904
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 981
Cases of coronavirus
242 more cases on December 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 52,943
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 283.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 12: 787
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.