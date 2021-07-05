RECAP as Boris Johnson confirms lockdown easing plans in England at Downing Street briefing

The PM announced at a Downing Street press conference today (July 5) that the final raft of lockdown restrictions will be removed as planned on July 19.

At a news conference at 5 pm on Monday, Mr Johnson confirmed a number of measures – including the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance will be scrapped in the next stage of the road map to lifting lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on Monday, April 5. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

He also confirmed all businesses – including nightclubs – will be allowed to reopen with no limit on the number of people attending concerts, theatres and sport events.

The briefing happened as Health Secretary Sajid Javid was also updating MPs on the plans in the Commons.

Mr Javid said that the Government is considering whether to give a booster vaccine for coronavirus along with the flu jab over the winter, with the most vulnerable set to be offered a third dose from September.

Scroll down to catch up with our live coverage.