Over 190 Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland but no new deaths
A further 191 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland but there has been no new deaths in the area.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 2 that 178 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,920.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 2 it was announced that 38,154 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,862,094.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 825
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 896
Cases of coronavirus
191 more cases on September 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,606
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 326.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 28: 907
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,150
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day.