Over 120 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sunderland but no new deaths
A further 123 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland however no more deaths relating to the virus have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 31 that 50 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,535.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 31 it was announced that 32,181 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,789,581.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 31: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 821
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 894
Cases of coronavirus
123 more cases on August 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,287
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 316.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 26: 879
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 80
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,092
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day.