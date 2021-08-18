Over 100 Covid-19 new cases confirmed in Sunderland as no more virus-related deaths are recorded
A further 102 coronavirus cases have been reported across Wearside as no further deaths relating to the illness are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 18, that 111 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,260.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 18, it was announced that 33,904 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 810
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 884
Cases of coronavirus
102 more cases on August 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,706
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 239 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 13: 664
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,971
Based on the latest available information.