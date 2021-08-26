One person in Sunderland dies after testing positive for Covid as more than 140 new cases confirmed in city
One person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland as 147 new virus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 26 that 140 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,143.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 26 it was announced that 38,281 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,628,709.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 26: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 818
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 894
Cases of coronavirus
147 more cases on August 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,686
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 269.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 21: 749
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 80
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,092
Based on the latest available information.